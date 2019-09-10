Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $0.5, with potential downside of -51.22%. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 32.12% and its consensus target price is $21.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Merus N.V. looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 65.8% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.