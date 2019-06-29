Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

As Biotechnology companies, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.66 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 347.17% upside potential and an average target price of $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 20.28% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.