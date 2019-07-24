Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.40 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, with potential upside of 357.75%. Competitively the consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 341.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.