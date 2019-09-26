Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

This is a contrast between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.