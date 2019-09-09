Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.78 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $0.5, and a -51.01% downside potential. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 278.25%. Based on the results shown earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 72.4%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.