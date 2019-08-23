Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.79. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, and a 299.66% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 34.2% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.