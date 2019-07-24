Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 339.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.