Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 292.32% and an $3.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 22.2%. Insiders held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.