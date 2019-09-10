Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $0.5, with potential downside of -51.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 2.46% respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.