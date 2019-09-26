Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparison side by side

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.