Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 311.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 17.3% respectively. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.