Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.