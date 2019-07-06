Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 400.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 70.8% respectively. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.