Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.7 beta indicates that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 265.25% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $3.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 57.2% respectively. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.