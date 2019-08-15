Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.41 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 316.67% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $3.25. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 104.33%. Based on the results shown earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 84.6% respectively. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.