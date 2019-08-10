Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209.00% -116.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$3.25 is the average target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 311.39%. The potential upside of the peers is 137.53%. Given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.