Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.20% -123.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 276.55%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.7. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.