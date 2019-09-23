Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 3.7%. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.