Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.61 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 59.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.