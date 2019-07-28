Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Contrasting side by side

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 265.25% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 4.5%. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.