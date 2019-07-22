Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Contrasting side by side

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.17 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 307.27%. Competitively Codexis Inc. has an average price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 28.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.