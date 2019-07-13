Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 41.20 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 282.31%. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 139.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectis S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.