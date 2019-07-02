Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 10.02 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 392.42% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3.25. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 324.24%. Based on the data given earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Athersys Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.