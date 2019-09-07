Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparison side by side

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.54 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, and a 221.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 25.5%. 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.