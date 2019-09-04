Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 219.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 21.4%. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.