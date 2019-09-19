Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Reaches $8.02 After 3.00% Down Move; YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (YGRAF) Shorts Raised By 105.1%

The stock of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 202,143 shares traded. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $754.53M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $7.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDL worth $22.64M less.

YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had an increase of 105.1% in short interest. YGRAF’s SI was 40,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 105.1% from 19,600 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 4 days are for YANGARRA RES LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s short sellers to cover YGRAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5,200 shares traded. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $111.52 million. It has gas and oil interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The company has market cap of $754.53 million. The firm also focuses on supplying herbs and ornamental flowers, including basil, coriander, mint, dill, tulips, roses, and poinsettias in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the adult-use cannabis industry.