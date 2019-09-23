Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Reaches $6.55 After 6.00% Down Move; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 744,594 shares traded. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $616.23M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $6.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDL worth $36.97 million less.

Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 78 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 65 sold and decreased positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 48.57 million shares, down from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clovis Oncology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 33 Increased: 56 New Position: 22.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $252.24 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 EPS, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 1.91 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9

Redmile Group Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. for 3.46 million shares. Kazazian Asset Management Llc owns 76,782 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.03% in the stock. Healthcor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The company has market cap of $616.23 million. The firm also focuses on supplying herbs and ornamental flowers, including basil, coriander, mint, dill, tulips, roses, and poinsettias in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the adult-use cannabis industry.