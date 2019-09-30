Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Reaches $4.25 After 7.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Bullish QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5600 highest and $4600 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is -1.71% below currents $51.55 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 284,064 shares traded. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $399.85 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDL worth $27.99 million more.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M on Monday, August 5.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 150,074 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,309 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsr Lc. Swiss Financial Bank reported 102,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has 122,372 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Asset Mgmt One has 0.03% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 9,160 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 13,980 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd holds 42,413 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.16% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prelude Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 31,587 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 960 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,660 shares. Heitman Real Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amer Intll Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 34,808 shares.

