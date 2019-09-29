Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Reaches $4.11 After 9.00% Down Move; Etrade Capital Management Has Decreased Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding

The stock of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 893,290 shares traded. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $386.68 million company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDL worth $34.80 million less.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 41.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,424 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 6,238 shares with $624,000 value, down from 10,662 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 367,096 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board

Among 4 analysts covering Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sundial Growers has $2000 highest and $700 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 204.14% above currents $4.11 stock price. Sundial Growers had 5 analyst reports since August 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of SNDL in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Outperform” rating.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The company has market cap of $386.68 million. The firm also focuses on supplying herbs and ornamental flowers, including basil, coriander, mint, dill, tulips, roses, and poinsettias in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the adult-use cannabis industry.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) stake by 8,097 shares to 40,894 valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,380 shares and now owns 18,019 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

