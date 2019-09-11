Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.64 0.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.29 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sundance Energy Australia Limited and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sundance Energy Australia Limited and U.S. Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 342.80% for Sundance Energy Australia Limited with average target price of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.