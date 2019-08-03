Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.49 N/A -0.64 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.21 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 highlights Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Tengasco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Tengasco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus target price of $6, and a 361.54% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Tengasco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Tengasco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. has weaker performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.