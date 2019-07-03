Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.68 N/A -0.54 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.50 N/A 2.35 3.06

In table 1 we can see Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus target price of $6, and a 248.84% upside potential. On the other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 95.09% and its average target price is $8.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sundance Energy Australia Limited seems more appealing than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.