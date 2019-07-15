Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

We are contrasting Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.64 N/A -0.54 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 1.22 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 demonstrates Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s upside potential is 252.94% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has stronger performance than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chaparral Energy Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.