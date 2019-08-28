Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.43 N/A -0.64 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.46 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and BP Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 423.70% for Sundance Energy Australia Limited with average target price of $6. Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 19.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sundance Energy Australia Limited and BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0.05% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.