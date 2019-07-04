Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Since Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.68 N/A -0.54 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.69 N/A 1.13 15.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Analyst Ratings

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has an average price target of $6, and a 248.84% upside potential. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 47.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sundance Energy Australia Limited looks more robust than Black Stone Minerals L.P. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 26%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has stronger performance than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.