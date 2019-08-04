Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) Reaches $1.30 Yearly Low; BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (BDNNY) Shorts Lowered By 33.33%

BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. BDNNY’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 300 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1 days are for BOLIDEN AB UNSPONSORED ADR SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)’s short sellers to cover BDNNY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 196 shares traded. Boliden AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.21 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.30 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $87.72M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $1.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.14 million less. The stock decreased 7.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 48,161 shares traded or 126.42% up from the average. Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) has declined 97.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDE News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 24/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 14/03/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA – TO FUND ACQUISITION AND TO PROVIDE SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL FOR ITS DEVELOPMENT PLAN, CO TO RAISE ABOUT US$260 MLN; 05/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY: APPROX. 14.2% OF RETAIL ENTITLEMTENTS TAKEN UP; 07/05/2018 – Variety: Sundance Winner `Of Fathers and Sons’ Bought for U.S. Release; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 02/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY: SECOND LIEN DEBT FACILITY FULLY COMMITTED; 16/05/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA – CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $175 – 190 MLN IN 2018 AND $200 – 220 MLN IN 2019

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore gas and oil firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.72 million. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin.

Boliden AB , a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits.