Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparison side by side

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.64 0.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 highlights Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus target price of $6, and a 344.44% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited was less bearish than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.