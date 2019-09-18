Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparison side by side

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.42 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 highlights Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s upside potential is 308.19% at a $6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares and 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.