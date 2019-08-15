Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has 0.05% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sundance Energy Australia Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sundance Energy Australia Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sundance Energy Australia Limited and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

$6 is the average price target of Sundance Energy Australia Limited, with a potential upside of 421.74%. The potential upside of the peers is 87.29%. With higher probable upside potential for Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s rivals, research analysts think Sundance Energy Australia Limited is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bearish trend while Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Sundance Energy Australia Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s rivals beat Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.