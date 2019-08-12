Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Comparing side by side

Both Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.46 N/A -0.64 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.40 N/A -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, with potential upside of 387.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.05% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited was more bearish than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.