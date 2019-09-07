Suncor (SU) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stock Value Declined While Global Thematic Partners Upped Holding by $2.59 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 220,367 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares to 171,381 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS).