Suncor (SU) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Sound Shore Management Lowered Its Position by $48.94 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 2.89 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $196.55. About 599,247 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.19M for 26.14 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100,171 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $168.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

