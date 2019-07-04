Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $9.84 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.69M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.05% or 65,539 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 100,500 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.01% or 22,130 shares. Kessler Gp Ltd Liability holds 1.68% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 40,677 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 14,607 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 72,269 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,107 shares. Stifel invested in 0.04% or 342,884 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,636 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 250,000 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Blume owns 23,975 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 13,500 shares.