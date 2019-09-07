Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Value Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Position; As American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Market Value Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Its Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 264,945 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 204,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 284,286 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 493,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 124,324 shares to 529,583 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 96,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,244 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Energy Stocks for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Just Hit Massive Buy Points – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $919.77M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 346 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 28,156 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Com reported 0.61% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 495,923 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Company. Envestnet Asset Management has 66,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 215,685 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 150,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 123,072 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. New York-based Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 9,500 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc. The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.