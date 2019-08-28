Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Price Declined While Capital International Investors Increased Its Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $311,598

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 18.07M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 640,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 35.74M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, up from 35.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.23 million shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

