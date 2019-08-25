Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $19.10 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 596,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.21M, up from 8.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.16M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares to 255,407 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).