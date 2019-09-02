Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Stake by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; Oakbrook Investments Holding In Dominion Resources (D) Was Has Upped

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 25,515 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 21,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34,310 shares to 32,650 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,450 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd..

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Communication stated it has 47,823 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Massachusetts-based Middleton Inc Ma has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Interactive Fin Advsrs owns 335 shares. North American Management Corporation accumulated 6,790 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va reported 34,224 shares. Murphy Inc stated it has 30,606 shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.01% or 13,296 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment has 1.75% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 49,352 shares. Asset Management accumulated 12,740 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associate has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 25,826 shares. Fiera accumulated 5,910 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.