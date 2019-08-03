Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Raised Its Holding by $69.17 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Carret Asset Management Has Cut by $578,494 Its Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 35.03M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 32.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53M shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 13.74M shares to 156.94M shares, valued at $2.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,339 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.