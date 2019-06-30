Suncor Energy (SU) Market Value Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Stake by $19.10 Million; Scharf Investments Raised Stake in Cdk Global (CDK)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 596,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.35 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.21M, up from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 855,357 shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 142,384 shares to 825,687 shares, valued at $140.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

