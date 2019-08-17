Suncor Energy (SU) Market Value Declined While Gagnon Securities Raised Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake in V F (VFC) by $3.15 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 46,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 389,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 342,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.10 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 31,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 164,524 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, up from 132,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 175,186 shares to 97,175 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.